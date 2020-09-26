1/
Paul R. Bausch
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bausch, Paul R.
1936 - 2020
Paul R. Bausch, 84, passed away September 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born May 22, 1936 in Galloway, Ohio. Paul loved to garden and participate at the Franklin County Fair and the Ohio State Fair. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Marjorie (Emmelhainz), parents; Harold and Verna Bausch, granddaughter; Emily Sue Bausch, son-in-law; Jeff Price, brothers; Steve and Don Bausch. Paul is survived by his children; Rita Bausch, James (Heidi) Bausch, Robert (Julie) Bausch, Rachel (Jeff Saylor) Bausch, grandchildren; Christopher (Ashly), Dylan and Kaitlyn Price, Kayla (Cody) Hall, Logan, Kyle, Elizabeth Bausch, great grandchildren; Connor Bausch, Hayley Price, Riley Hall, brother; Allen Bausch, sister; Carole (Walter) Shier, sisters-in-law; Rosalie and Sue and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Family Life Center 3220 Columbus St. Grove City, OH from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church sanctuary at 10 am with Pastor Seth Jersild officiating. Interment will be at Galloway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the Franklin County Agriculture Society P.O. Box 6 Hilliard, OH 43026. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign his online guest book or share a memory or photo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Family Life Center
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Family Life Center
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church sanctuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved