1/1
Paul Ray Reibel
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reibel, Paul Ray
1930 - 2020
Paul Ray Reibel, 89, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was born on October 24, 1930 in Columbus OH, the adopted son of Philip and Hannah Reibel. He grew up in Pomeroy, OH graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1949. After high school, Paul continued working at the Meigs Theater for two years, and then enlisted in the Navy. A Korean war veteran, Paul spent four years finishing as an Electronics' Tech 3rd class stationed on the USS Hornet CVA-12, which took him on world tour in 1954. Paul attended Ohio University, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Commerce. After graduating from Ohio University, Paul worked as a Juvenile Probation Officer and Youth Guidance Counselor for three years in Lancaster, Ohio. The remainder of Paul's career was in Columbus with the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services in various positions, retiring as Chief Counselor. Paul and his wife Marcy operated two small businesses prior to retiring and seven years after retirement. Paul spent his spare time devoting himself to reading and research in areas of interest previously neglected. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother's Ray and Clarence Swauger. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marcella Keney Reibel. Paul was a kind and loving husband and will be sadly missed by all. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to Paul's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved