Reibel, Paul Ray
1930 - 2020
Paul Ray Reibel, 89, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was born on October 24, 1930 in Columbus OH, the adopted son of Philip and Hannah Reibel. He grew up in Pomeroy, OH graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1949. After high school, Paul continued working at the Meigs Theater for two years, and then enlisted in the Navy. A Korean war veteran, Paul spent four years finishing as an Electronics' Tech 3rd class stationed on the USS Hornet CVA-12, which took him on world tour in 1954. Paul attended Ohio University, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Commerce. After graduating from Ohio University, Paul worked as a Juvenile Probation Officer and Youth Guidance Counselor for three years in Lancaster, Ohio. The remainder of Paul's career was in Columbus with the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services in various positions, retiring as Chief Counselor. Paul and his wife Marcy operated two small businesses prior to retiring and seven years after retirement. Paul spent his spare time devoting himself to reading and research in areas of interest previously neglected. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother's Ray and Clarence Swauger. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marcella Keney Reibel. Paul was a kind and loving husband and will be sadly missed by all. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to Paul's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.