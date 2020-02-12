|
|
Shover, Paul
1932 - 2020
Paul Glenn Shover, 87, of Columbus, died Tuesday, February 11, one day shy of his 88th birthday, at the Kobacker House, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Paul was born on February 12, 1932 in Jackson Township (Franklin County) to the late H. Glen and Mabel Elizabeth (Milligan) Shover. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Lynn "Cheri" Music, Cynthia Leigh "Cyndi" Shover, Catrina Lenee "Cathi" Kidder, Cassondra Lynette "Cassie" (Josh) Hathaway; grandchildren, Christina (Rex), Ashley (Trevor), Brittany, Peyton, Ryan; great grandchildren, Eric, Larkyn, Emma, Brandi; siblings, Don (Betty), Neal (Jeanie), Dick (Charlotte), Joe. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Mary Elizabeth (Harvey) Shover, his sisters Dorothy, Carol (Jack), and Doris, and his brother Dean. Paul graduated from East High School in Columbus, Ohio, and he attended The Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Long Beach, California, and he made his career in the lumber business; Paul worked for Morgan Lumber Sales from 1959 - 1970, and he served as president of Fireside Forrest Industries from 1971 - 2008, where he was able to give a number of young people a start in the wholesale lumber business, some of which have become very successful. Paul enjoyed almost all sports, but he especially loved Buckeye football, and he ushered the games for many years. He had a deep compassion for all people; he felt you were not truly living if you were not serving others. He delivered Meals on Wheels for 25 years on holidays with his grand kids, was a founding member of the Ohio Association for Children with Learning Disabilities (ACLD), worked tirelessly in the 1960's, 1970's, and 1980's while traveling around Ohio to assemble parent groups to pressure school boards into providing a free and appropriate education to children with learning differences, and was heavily involved in the Delaware Joint Vocational School and its expansion. A visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-4 pm, and a service will be Monday, February 17 at 11 am at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio. The burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at wwwrutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020