1/1
Paul Slyby
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slyby, Paul
Paul A. Slyby, age 81, passed peacefully on October 31, 2020 at OSU East Hospital. Graduate of Holy Rosary High School, and attended OSU. Growing up, he was a paperboy and bagged groceries at the old Albers. Worked for many years in the office at Baker Equipment, and then retired from Griffin Wheel as a payroll administrator. He was a great fan of opera, classical music, history, and traveling. Preceded in death by parents Charlene (Messor) Slyby and Frank Slyby, Sr., step-mother Elsie Slyby, and brother Frank, Jr. He was a devoted friend to many, including to Scott Barrett for forty-two years. Also survived by siblings, Mary Catherine, Phillip, Thomas, Marian, and Daniel; nieces, Allison Slyby and Meghan Karraba; grandniece, Jocelynn Cerkan; and many cousins in Cleveland. A committal service of memory will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in the spring of 2021. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved