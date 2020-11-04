Slyby, Paul
Paul A. Slyby, age 81, passed peacefully on October 31, 2020 at OSU East Hospital. Graduate of Holy Rosary High School, and attended OSU. Growing up, he was a paperboy and bagged groceries at the old Albers. Worked for many years in the office at Baker Equipment, and then retired from Griffin Wheel as a payroll administrator. He was a great fan of opera, classical music, history, and traveling. Preceded in death by parents Charlene (Messor) Slyby and Frank Slyby, Sr., step-mother Elsie Slyby, and brother Frank, Jr. He was a devoted friend to many, including to Scott Barrett for forty-two years. Also survived by siblings, Mary Catherine, Phillip, Thomas, Marian, and Daniel; nieces, Allison Slyby and Meghan Karraba; grandniece, Jocelynn Cerkan; and many cousins in Cleveland. A committal service of memory will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in the spring of 2021. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com