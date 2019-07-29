|
Stanley, Paul "Pete"
1929 - 2019
Paul Edgar "PETE" Stanley, age 90, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Graduate of Central High School, Class of 1947 and member of the Alumni Assoc. Korean War Veteran, Naval Corpsman attached to a Reconnaissance Company within the 1st Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, Pacific. Retired Lieutenant of the Columbus Division of Fire; past Vice President of Int'l Assoc. of Firefighters Union Local 67. Member of the Retired Firefighters Assoc., 4 Unit. Retired member and past President of I.A.T.S.E., Local 12. Past Treasurer for the Franklin County Chapter of the His integrity, work ethic, leadership, and choices in life, demonstrated his core belief of service to others before self. Loving husband, best Dad ever, remarkable grandpa and great grandfather, and beloved Coach. Preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Dolores Mary "Dody" Irvine Stanley, parents Ned and Ollie Stanley, siblings Ned Stanley, Jr. (combat, WWII), Margaret (Stanley) Swick, Clayton (Eileen) Stanley, Dick (Ruby) Stanley, JoAnn (Bob) Davis, Jack (Charlene) Stanley, and brother-in-law Danny Vincent. Survived by daughters, Sharon and Sharleen; grandsons, Chase (Amanda) Stanley, Tyler (Audrey) Stanley, and Spencer Stanley; great-granddaughter, Monica; sisters, Mary (Gordon) Rhoads, and Lynn Vincent; many nieces and nephews, high school and other lifetime friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3-8p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High Street. Funeral Service Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 East Main Street, Bexley, Ohio 43209. Pastor Tim Iseringhausen, officiating. Interment with honors to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To sign and view online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019