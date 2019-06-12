|
|
Stein, Paul
Paul Gordon Stein, 69, passed away June 10, 2019. Husband of late Martha "Marty" Stein. Son of the late Paul A. and Isabelle (Peterson) Stein. Survived by best friend, Doug McGee (Carol); children, David Stein, T. Margaret Byrne (B.J.), David, Brandi, Kenneth (Sylvie) Lawry; grandkids, Heather, Jordan, Michael, Taylor, Spencer, Anthony, James and Ashleigh; and several great-grandkids. Paul was employed for many years at G.E. and last at Hortons. Paul had a degree as an electrical engineer and loved electronics of any kind. He was a proud American, Vietnam vet and avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Enjoyed going to the shooting range, participated in many sports, was a fan of Ron White, and his favorite movies were Roadhouse and The Wizard of Oz. Paul was "Deeluxe" and was always there for everyone. If you weren't sure of something he was explaining/telling you, he was always nice enough to ask "what part don't you understand?" Paw Paw is loved and will be sorely missed, but, he's with Marty/Mommy, and once again has "Happy Feet".
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 15, 2019