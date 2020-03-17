Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Paul Suclescy


1947 - 2020
Suclescy, Paul
1947 - 2020
Paul C. Suclescy, 72, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was a first-generation Macedonian-American and retired owner of The Thurman Café. Paul was enamored with Macedonian culture and a very gifted musician. In addition, he cherished his yearly trip to Las Vegas with his friends and family. Survived by son, Nick Suclescy; daughters, Amanda (Andy Nikithser) Suclescy, Sandy (Jeff) Carrabine; grandchild, Aiden Carrabine; sister, Donna Devol; brother, Mike Suclescy; nephews, Chris Devol and children, Avery and Jake; Aaron Suclescy; niece, Sarah (Ken) Garee and daughter, Kenzie; auntie, Carol Gross; along with many other loving family and friends. Friends may call Friday 4-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Saturday 12 PM. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
