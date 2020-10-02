Swords, Sr., Paul

1926 - 2020

Paul E. Swords, Sr., age 94, of Westerville, OH passed away September 30, 2020. Born January 21, 1926. Paul was a WWII Combat Veteran who served in (Old Hickory) The 30th Infantry Division, 119th Infantry Regiment Company G. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia (Thompson) Swords; parents, Adam Swords and Susan (Howe) Swords; 7 brothers, Charles, Leroy, Howard, William, Walter, Edward and Glen; 2 sisters, Claire Swords and Mary Elliot. Paul is survived by his daughter, Sylvia Loyce Gregory and her husband Thomas; son, Paul (Gene) Swords, Jr. and his wife Connie; grandson, Franklin Gregory and his wife Heather; 2 great-grandsons, Brayden and Brycen Gregory; 2 sisters, Eva Sexton and Betty Hite. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081 on Monday, October 5th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a service to follow at 1:30 p.m.. Pastor Joe Stoll officiating. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions masks are required. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.



