Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Telthorster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Telthorster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Telthorster Obituary
Telthorster, Paul
1948 - 2019
Paul Alan Telthorster, 70, passed away June 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Telthorster; daughters, Michele (Jason) Johnson, Heidi (James) Sheehy and Tara Telthorster. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10-11AM with a Memorial Service to follow at 11AM, Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org/donate/ or Lifeline of Ohio www.lifelineofohio.org/contribute/. Visit www.Schoedinger.com for a more detailed obituary and to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.