Telthorster, Paul
1948 - 2019
Paul Alan Telthorster, 70, passed away June 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Telthorster; daughters, Michele (Jason) Johnson, Heidi (James) Sheehy and Tara Telthorster. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10-11AM with a Memorial Service to follow at 11AM, Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org/donate/ or Lifeline of Ohio www.lifelineofohio.org/contribute/. Visit www.Schoedinger.com for a more detailed obituary and to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019