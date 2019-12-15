|
|
Busche, Paul W.
Paul W. Busche, 96, of Zanesville, died at 2:15 A.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio. Friends and family may call from 6-8 P.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, where services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home with burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora, Ohio. For Full obituary and funeral Services go to: www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019