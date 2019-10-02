|
Wollenberg, Paul
1934 - 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Wollenberg announce his passing on September 30, 2019. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley; children, Sharee (Gary) King, Lisa Wollenberg, Kathy (Terry) Egan, Kim (Mike) Baehr, and Keith (Dave) Wollenberg. This kind, gentle man will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Ashley (Dan), Zach (Kacey), Alexis, Bo, Erin, Shannon, Dustin (Dec), Matt (Lisa), Courtney, and Jimmy, as well as great-grandchildren, Mia, Josh, Max, Olivia, and Luella. Paul was born on August 27, 1934 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Bringardner) Wollenberg of New Lexington, Ohio. The youngest of 11 children, he now joins siblings Thomas, Merlin, Martin, Imogene, Rosemary, Dominica, Neil, Rodney, and Adrian in heaven. He is survived by sister, Virginia. As a youth, Paul attended Saint Aloysius Academy where he excelled in basketball and baseball. His love of sports continued through the years as he coached his children in softball, chased tennis balls, and rooted for the Reds and Buckeyes. After a late start, he became an avid golfer and loved playing with his brothers. The 19th hold was a favorite spot. Paul was a long-time parishioner at St. Pius X Catholic Church, employee of Speer Mechanical, and member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189. He will be missed by friends and neighbors on Rocky Den Road. A Catholic mass will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30am at Seton Parish in Pickerington, Ohio. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens will be followed immediately with a luncheon at Hermann Hall in Seton Parish. Donations can be made in Paul's name to his favorite charity, The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017; 1-800-ALZINFO; [email protected] To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
