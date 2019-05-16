|
Woods, Paul
1924 - 2019
Paul Edison Woods, age 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at home. Paul was a graduate of Mifflin High School. A World War II veteran serving in the Pacific on the USS Chief. After the war, he was employed by North American Aviation and Lennox Industries. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Julia (Dutcher) and grandson Scott. Survived by sons, Steve (Cathy), John (Joyce) and Dick (Nancy); daughter, Laurie (Neil) McClester; grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Larson, Lori (Nate) Filler, Richie (Cari) Woods, Louis Woods, Brad (Jessie) Woods, Sam Woods, Megan Woods, Mallory (Michael) Brown and Tim McClester; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Paul lived in a neighborhood with kind and generous people who treated him like family. Per Paul's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019