Blue, Paula
1947 - 2020
Paula Louise Blue (Collins), passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020 surrounded by her daughter and sisters. She was born in Columbus, OH on July 29, 1947 to Fred Collins and Alice Hunt (Rieser) and was preceded in death by her husband James Blue, Sr and stepson Timothy Blue of Delaware, OH. Paula loved animals, gardening, golfing, reading, writing poetry, knitting and going to her favorite casinos. She owned and operated The Outer Layer in Delaware, OH for over 25 years, was one of the first female business owners inducted into the Delaware Kiwanis Club and was very proud to be the 500th member of the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce. She was also the past President of the Board of Directors of The Landings at Quail Creek in Grove City, OH. Paula graduated from Central High School in 1965 and over the course of her life, she rescued many animals, supported the ASCPA of Grove City and Delaware County, traveled with her husband, family and friends around the country and always spread her kindness, love and generosity to all she met. Paula is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Blue of St. Petersburg, FL; stepson, James Blue, Jr.; and grandchildren, Justin and Jayme of Delaware, OH; her stepmother, Doris Collins; six sisters, Connie Martin of Grove City, OH, Dottie Beard and Colleen Conley of Delaware, OH, Heidi Tooker, (Hunt) and Tami Hunt of St. Petersburg, FL, Barbara Webster (Blue) of Sandersville, GA; and her dearest and closest friend, Norma Wells of Grove City, OH. The family would like to graciously thank Mount Carmel Hospice of Grove City and the Zangmeister Cancer Institute of Columbus. With sincere and loving gratitude to our nurses Pam Hart and Erica Bradley and Patient Aid, Brenda Clifton, of Hospice for their continued care, devotion and support for Paula and her family during this time. A Celebration Of Life will be announced once the family is able to set a date. In lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations in the name of Paula L. Blue to Mount Carmel Hospice and should be mailed to 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020