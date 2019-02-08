The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Karl Road Christian Church
5400 Karl Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Karl Road Christian Church
5400 Karl Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Paula Cranford Obituary
Cranford, Paula
1929 - 2019
Paula Gutierrez Cranford, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 under the loving care of Vitas Hospice. She was born to the late Concepcion and Elvira Gutierrez, on December 9, 1929 in Gary, Indiana. A veteran of the Korean War, Paula was a 1st Lieutenant and an Army Corps Nurse. The Army, was where she met her husband of 43 years, Paul Cranford. He passed away on June 6, 2000. Paula dedicated her time as a Registered Nurse to Berger Hospital, as well as many other facilities. Paula had many hobbies. She loved to garden, cook and create quilts. She also played the piano. She was a founding member of Karl Road Christian Church, and was a member of their choir. And even when she moved from the area, she still found time to attend. Paula was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her family, yet her joy came from spending time with her 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her children include: Edward Cranford, Laura (Jeff) Englund, Cheryl (David) Baird, Stephen J. Cranford and Ann (Bob) VanLinge; her sister Rebecca Gutierrez; brother Willie Gutierrez; along with many nieces, nephews and many church friends. Friends will gather from 11am to 12 Noon on Saturday, February 9, 2019 (TODAY) at Karl Road Christian Church, 5400 Karl Road, Columbus 43229, where Funeral Services will follow at 12 Noon. Pastor John Cox, presiding. Interment will follow at Africa Cemetery in Orange Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Karl Road Christian Church in her memory. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019
