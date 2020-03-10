Home

White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
King Arts Complex
867 Mt. Vernon Avenue
View Map
1947 - 2020
Paula G. Gilchrest Obituary
Gilchrest, Paula G.
Paula Gayle Gilchrest, age 72, went home to be with the Lord February 3, 2020. Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 1-4pm at the King Arts Complex, 867 Mt. Vernon Avenue. Pastor Howard T. Washington, Eulogist. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
