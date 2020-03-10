|
|
Gilchrest, Paula G.
Paula Gayle Gilchrest, age 72, went home to be with the Lord February 3, 2020. Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 1-4pm at the King Arts Complex, 867 Mt. Vernon Avenue. Pastor Howard T. Washington, Eulogist. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020