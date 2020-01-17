|
Holbrook, Paula
1946 - 2019
Paula Kay Holbrook, age 73, passed away on November 27, 2019. Paula was a member of North Congregational and Grace Brethren churches. She was a 1964 graduate of Whetstone High School. She was retired from the State of Ohio Department of Health's Bureau of Vital Statics and the State Purchasing Department. She was born in Columbus, Ohio in November of 1946. She enjoyed her friends, shopping, swimming and singing in the choir. She also loved her pet dog Sadie very much. Paula is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Nancy Holbrook, brother Craig Holbrook, significant other Phillip Brokaw Sr. She is survived by her brother, David Holbrook (Nola). The family will receive friends at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Upper Arlington, OH 43221 on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1:30-3PM followed by a memorial service at 3PM. To send a condolence or to sign Paula's online guest book, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020