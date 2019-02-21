Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Krumm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula J. Krumm


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paula J. Krumm Obituary
Krumm, Paula J.
1944 - 2019
Paula J. Krumm, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Paula was born on August 2, 1944 in Columbus to the late Donna (Hine) and Earl Oswald, I. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Daniel H. Krumm, Sr.; children, Peggy (Ron) Walker, Daniel H. (Sharon) Krumm, Jr., Tracy (Kenny) Campbell and Amy (Randall) Plummer; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ann Hunt, Sue (Steven) Pack, Earl Oswald, II; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 am also at Newcomer NE Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at Pataskala Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paula's honor to Daniel Krumm, Sr. to assist with the funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now