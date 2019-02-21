|
|
Krumm, Paula J.
1944 - 2019
Paula J. Krumm, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Paula was born on August 2, 1944 in Columbus to the late Donna (Hine) and Earl Oswald, I. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Daniel H. Krumm, Sr.; children, Peggy (Ron) Walker, Daniel H. (Sharon) Krumm, Jr., Tracy (Kenny) Campbell and Amy (Randall) Plummer; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ann Hunt, Sue (Steven) Pack, Earl Oswald, II; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 am also at Newcomer NE Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at Pataskala Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paula's honor to Daniel Krumm, Sr. to assist with the funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019