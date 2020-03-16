Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home – Northeast Chapel
Paula (Jenyk) Kautz


1943 - 2020
Paula (Jenyk) Kautz Obituary
Kautz (Jenyk), Paula
1943 - 2020
Paula Jean (Jenyk) Kautz peacefully went home March 15, 2020. Born on October 20, 1943. Retired Columbus City School teacher of 31 years. She was a member of the Who's Who of Teachers. Past President of the Clintonville Woman's Club. Survived by husband, William Kautz; brothers, Tim (Patty), John (Trudy) Jenyk. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Kobacker House. Visitation will be held March 20, 2-4pm at Newcomer Funeral Home – Northeast Chapel with a service following.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
