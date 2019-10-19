|
|
Wells, Paula Kay
1955 - 2019
Paula Kay Wells, 64, of Gahanna, passed away on October 14, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born in Hebron, Ohio to the late Nelson E. and Evelyn M. (Reynolds) Wells. A 1973 graduate of Lakewood HS, she worked over 43 years in federal service, retiring from DFAS an IT specialist. She was a member of Outville Presbyterian Church, loved to read, cook, travel and spend time with family and friends. She is survived by brother Gary (Beth) Wells; nephews Josh (Amy) Wells and Dan (Shallom) Wells; niece Katy (Scott) Sayers; great nieces Evelyn, Hannah, Madelyn, Mya, and Ava; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her beloved dogs Fiona and BeeBee. The family wish to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Mount Carmel East Palliative Care, and her best friend Becky. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice or All Tails Rescue and Adoption. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, has been entrusted with Paula's service, which will be announced at a later date. To leave online condolences and find updated information visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019