Kulp, Paula
1946 - 2019
Paula Marie Kulp, age 73, Wednesdayn May 8, 2019 at her home in Grove City. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Chief Thomas J. Kulp, (UAPD, Ret'd), She is survived by childrenn Celina Fabrizo, of Gahanna, Jason (Tracey) Kulp of Grove City and Courtney (Nathan) Collins of Groveport; seven grandchildrenn Haven, Albany and Cassius Kulp, Vaughn and Quinn Collins and Gabriella and Ava Fabrizio; brothern Douglas Wyman; sisters, Arline (Gary) Henninge, Peggy McElroy and Christine Wyman; nieces and nephews. Paula is a 1964 graduate of Rosary High School. The family will receive friends from 3-5pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5pm. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 584 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215 or Pelotonia for Cancer Research, 450 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215 in her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019