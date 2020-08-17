Lawrence, Paula
1959 - 2020
Paula R. Lawrence, age 60. Sunrise September 22, 1959 and Sunset August 5, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 7PM THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2020. PRIVATE VISITATION 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the Lawrence Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com