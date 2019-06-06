The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Paula M. Connor


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Connor, Paula M.
1951 - 2019

Paula M. Connor, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, May 29 at the James Cancer Hospital. She was born on July 28, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Stephen and Pauline (Ondash) Sedlacko. Paula retired in 2010 from Liberty Union Public Schools where she taught for 36 years. She was passionate about education and also worked for over 20 years as a Reading Recovery Teacher Leader. After her retirement from teaching in 2010, she continued working as a mentor to teachers at The Ohio State University thru 2013. She was an impassioned and accomplished supporter of the Reading Recovery Program and an inspirational mentor to a generation of reading teachers. Her passions were tennis, reading and travel. She loved life and lived every day to the fullest. Paula is survived by her beloved husband, Bill; sister, Carol (Ed) DeLong; brother, Stephen (Jean) Sedlacko; children, Kevin (Claire Burkitt) Connor and Ryan Connor; niece, Meredith DeLong; nephews, Stevie and Joey Sedlacko; and many wonderful friends. A Celebration of Life service will take place from 5:30-8:30pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Jeffery Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley, Ohio, 43209. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schoedinger East Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paula's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) or to the . Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Paula.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019
