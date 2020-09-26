1/
Paula Spence
1932 - 2020
Paula A. Spence born February 16, 1932 in Pomeroy, Ohio. She died peacefully on September 24th in her sleep. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Pete. Paula is survived by her son Brad and grandson Andrew. She had numerous friends including Pat Brand who loved her dearly. To continue Paula's commitment to children and education, contributions can be made in her name to COSI, 333 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Condolences and full obituary at www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
