Spence, Paula
1932 - 2020
Paula A. Spence born February 16, 1932 in Pomeroy, Ohio. She died peacefully on September 24th in her sleep. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Pete. Paula is survived by her son Brad and grandson Andrew. She had numerous friends including Pat Brand who loved her dearly. To continue Paula's commitment to children and education, contributions can be made in her name to COSI, 333 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Condolences and full obituary at www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com