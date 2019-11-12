|
|
Steller, Paula
1966 - 2019
Paula Lea (Willett) Steller, age 53, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, November 9, 2019 surrounded by her husband, children and family members. Paula was born on January 27, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio. Our sweet Paula was passionate about spending time outdoors, traveling, and creating art. She found joy in sharing her culinary talents. Paula's delight for music could be heard through her angelic voice. Caring for family and friends was her top priority. The Catholic faith was dear to her heart. She took this calling seriously, living a life of holiness, sharing unending kindness, volunteering her time and talents at St. Timothy's and beyond. Her strength in all things was an inspiration for all those she touched. Paula graduated from Bishop Watterson High School in 1984, and went on to earn a degree in microbiology at The Ohio State University in 1989. Upon completing her degree, Paula devoted 30 plus years of service as a Transplant Technologist at OSU Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her husband, John; her children, Brayden (Alyssa), Maya, and Cameron; her father, Glenn Willett; her siblings, Doug Willett, Beth (Greg) Sheumaker, Pam Ernst, Cindy (Robin) Harless, Brett Willett, Brad Willett, Dean (Debbie) Willett, Darryl (Jennifer) Willett, Craig (Elizabeth) Willett, Tanya Willett; 32 nieces and nephews; 5 great nieces and nephews. Paula was preceded in death by her mother Eugena Willett. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 651 Lakeview Plaza Blvd., Suite G, Worthington OH, 43085. A special thanks to the staff on the 19th floor of The James Cancer Hospital, Martha Moorehouse Outpatient Care and Hospice of Central Ohio for their ongoing attention to Paula's care and comfort. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019