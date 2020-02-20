|
|
Swisher, Paula
Paula Rea Swisher, age 66, passed away Feb. 13, 2020. She was born on Jan. 27, 1954 to the late Paul and Adelia Swisher. She is preceded in death by sister Mary Guitner and brothers Paul and Phillip. Paula is survived by her brother, Carl (Sharon) Swisher; and sister, Diana Perrigo; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 24 from 11am-1pm. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus, OH 43223.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020