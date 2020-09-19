Witte, Paula
1938 - 2020
Paula Rene (Dybsand) Witte passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by O.R. Woodland at 1346 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 with a service at 1:00pm and the burial at the Field of Honor Cemetery. Paula was born in Sacred Heart, Minnesota on March 2nd, 1938 to Palmer and Sylvia Dybsand who preceded her in death. She married William Witte on April 30, 1958 in Tokyo, Japan at the United States Embassy while Bill was stationed in the Air Force. She was preceded in death by her first-born son, William and her younger sister, Barbara Oakland. She is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Cindy Siddle; son, Mark (Karri) Witte; granddaughter, Isabella; and daughter-in-love, Carinne (Chris) Blackwell. She was a wonderful "Nana" to Victoria (19), and Ethan (16) Blackwell. Also survived by her youngest sister, Susan Diehl (North Carolina) and brother-in-law, Lars Oakland (Minnesota). They will all miss her loving ways dearly. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com
