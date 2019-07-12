|
Geese, Pauline
1923 - 2019
On Thursday, July 11. 2019, Pauline Kenworthy Nelson Geese passed away at the age 96. Pauline was born a twin January 31, 1923 in Cambridge OH to Fred and Bessie (Craig) Kenworthy. Married Harold E Nelson April 26, 1943, died February 22, 1963. They had two children, Larry and Linda. Married Arthur F Geese June 5, 1965, died August 11, 2007. Pauline had a passion for collecting and refinishing antiques. Enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning. Her hobbies were sewing and crocheting. Pauline was known for her homemade noodles and pies. Pauline was preceded in death by her siblings; twin Paul (Johnny), Willis Kenworthy, Ethel Kenworthy Gibson. She is survived by her two children and stepson. Son, Larry and Cathi Colopy Nelson of Delaware, OH.; daughter, Linda and Dan Tobin of Columbus, OH.; stepson, Randy and Jodi Geese of Wheeling, WV.; grandchildren, Chad Nelson of Galena, OH, Kurt Nelson of Delaware, OH.; two great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home, 186 Park Ave., Coshocton, OH. Viewing, Tuesday, July 16 2019, 5-7p.m. Celebration of Life, Wednesday, July 17 2019, 11a.m. Pauline requested no flowers, however, contributions to the W. Lafayette Methodist Church Flood Victims Fund, at 120 W Union Ave., West Lafayette, OH 43845 would be appreciation.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 14 to July 16, 2019