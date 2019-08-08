|
|
Guinsler, Pauline
1923 - 2019
Pauline Virginia Guinsler, 96, of Pickerington, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Chimes Terrace. Born on February 21, 1923 to the late Carl and Bertha Duckworth, Pauline was an active member of the Pickerington Senior Center in her later years. She will be remembered as a fun, loving, open-minded, and friendly woman, who was always open to trying new things. Pauline is survived by her children, Steve (Joyce) Guinsler, Barbara (Larry) Jones, and Kitty (Mark Eyer) Guinsler; grandchildren, Bryon (Kandi) Guinsler, Denise (Darryl) Helems, and Susan (Michael) Cotterman; and great-grandchildren, Emylee, Isaac, Kaylee, Nathan, Alex, Penelope, and Zander. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband James "Tucker" Guinsler and her brother James Joseph Duckworth. Friends may visit from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery in Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pauline's memory to National Church Residences at www.nationalchurchresidences.org. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019