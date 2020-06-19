Jurcyk, Pauline
1921 - 2020
Pauline J. Jurcyk, age 98, of Columbus, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home at The Woodlands of Columbus. Born December 21, 1921 in Cleveland to the late Anton and Pauline Cerin. She was a graduate of Kent State University and received her teaching credentials at the University of Maine. She was a retired elementary school teacher, having taught in Maine, Columbus, and Pickerington, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington. Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Lt. Col. John "Ted" Jurcyk, USAF, Ret. in 2014 and her son Gary Jurcyk in 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Janis (Martin) Fodor, Pickerington; grandson, Andrew (Jessica) Jurcyk; and granddaughter, Sarah (Brad) Lawrence. Friends may visit 5-8pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. COVID-19 Funeral restrictions will be observed and masks are encouraged. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N., Pickerington 43137 with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a Vigil Service at the funeral home 7:45pm Tuesday. Friends who wish may donate to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.