Pauline Jurcyk
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jurcyk, Pauline
1921 - 2020
Pauline J. Jurcyk, age 98, of Columbus, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home at The Woodlands of Columbus. Born December 21, 1921 in Cleveland to the late Anton and Pauline Cerin. She was a graduate of Kent State University and received her teaching credentials at the University of Maine. She was a retired elementary school teacher, having taught in Maine, Columbus, and Pickerington, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington. Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Lt. Col. John "Ted" Jurcyk, USAF, Ret. in 2014 and her son Gary Jurcyk in 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Janis (Martin) Fodor, Pickerington; grandson, Andrew (Jessica) Jurcyk; and granddaughter, Sarah (Brad) Lawrence. Friends may visit 5-8pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. COVID-19 Funeral restrictions will be observed and masks are encouraged. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N., Pickerington 43137 with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a Vigil Service at the funeral home 7:45pm Tuesday. Friends who wish may donate to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Vigil
07:45 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved