LaCorte, Pauline
1932 - 2020
Pauline Margaret LaCorte, 88, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. She was born March 31, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Marie (Mulbay) Gale. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl LaCorte. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Betty Groomes, Helen Gallagher, William Gale, Therese Savely, Joan Gale, Rita Quinn Sr., Catherine Gale, twin brother Paul Gale and John Gale. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Frances LaCorte (Michael Bruskotter); her son, Mark LaCorte (Jenean); and her sister, Jean Carroll. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Henry and Paulina Bruskotter and Isabella and Grayden LaCorte. She also dearly loved and was loved by many nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbors. Pauline was an avid card player and played for many years at the Worthington American Legion Post 239. Arrangements were made by SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. No public services will be held but please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or words of encouragements to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.