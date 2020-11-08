Lambert, Pauline

1930 - 2020

Pauline Lambert, age 90, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born on January 5, 1930 in Preble County, Ohio to the late George and Elizabeth Stevens. She is preceded in death by her sons, Terry and Dale; many sisters and brothers. She is survived by her husband, David Lambert; sons, Gary and Ronnie; 10 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00am at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Interment to follow at Harrison Township Cemetery.



