Chepes (Prescott), Pauline M. " Pam"
1930 - 2020
Pauline M. "Pam" (Prescott) Chepes, age 89, of Grove City, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Pam was born on October 1, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to Clarence and Macie (Batchelor) Miller. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Known by all for her kindness, gentle spirit and her warm hearted nature. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, son Thomas Scott, husband William G. Prescott, brother Victor Miller and sister Dorothy "Dottie" Pelar. Survived by her husband, John Chepes; daughter, Teri (Alan) Elmont; son, Alan Prescott; grandchildren, Chani, Monika and Lee; sister, Alice Allen; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive visitors from 2-4 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, where funeral service will follow at 4 pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio. Interment and graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 23rd St. and Park Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Visit www.heartandhope.com to share condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020