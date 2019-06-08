|
Packard, Pauline
1921 - 2019
Pauline Jane Packard died peacefully at home June 5, 2019 at the age of 97. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Agnes Denman, six siblings and former husband Richard Packard. Formerly of Whitehall Ohio. Survived by children Jay and Jerry aka Scott of Columbus, Jeff and Jack (Dorothy) of Florida and Helen of Hebron, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She loved her family and always put her children first even up to the end of her life. Pauline lived the past 9 years at The Woodlands of Columbus. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Woodlands and Ohio Living Hospice for their loving care. Funeral service Tuesday 1:00 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where friends may call from 11:00 AM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.evansfuneralhome.net for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019