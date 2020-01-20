|
Rogers, Pauline
1935 - 2020
Pauline Rogers, age 84, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. She retired from the Hello Shop at Great Southern. Dedicated Lioness and Lions Club Member for over 40 years. Preceded in death by the love of her life James Lee Rogers, daughter Helen (Brian) Dailey, parents Paul and Helen Daniluk, siblings Anna Daniluk, Mary (Harold) Wells, Helen (Jim) Shepard, John Daniluk, Paul Daniluk and Raymond Daniluk, brother-in-law Don McCaulley. Survived by children, Robert (Margaret) Rogers, Shelby Tallman, Donald (Kim) Rogers and Terri (Jim) Barnhart; grandchildren, Jennifer Rogers, Chad (Tiffany) Cerana, Tiffany (John) Cheney, Adam Rogers, James and Christopher Hand; great grandchildren, Connor Cerana, Audra and Faye Cheney; siblings, Olga McCaulley, George (Shirley) Daniluk and Dr. William Daniluk; sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Maxine and Patricia Daniluk; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio, where the funeral service will be Thursday at 10 am. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pilot Dogs or Mt. Carmel Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020