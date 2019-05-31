|
|
Sheets, Pauline
1928 - 2019
Pauline B. Sheets, age 90, passed away May 29, 2019. Born December 11, 1928 in Omega, Ohio and graduated from Waverly High School. Retired from Techniglas. Preceded in death by long time ex-spouse Glen "Woody" Sisson, and son Chet. Survived by daughters, Sharon Sheets and Linda (Bill) Taylor; grandchildren, Lance Taylor, Jeff (Kayce) Taylor, and Tiffany Sheets; great grandchildren, Allie Cline, Katie Taylor, Julie Bailey, Jenna Ratliff, Corey, Riley, Grace, and Harper Taylor; niece, Cathy Bendetto. No memorial service per Pauline's request. A private family graveside service at Omega Cemetery at a later date. Special thanks to Memory Care and hospice staff at Brookdale. Please make any donations to: Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215-1089.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019