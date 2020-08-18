Stout, Pauline
Pauline Stout, 81, Albany, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born March 3,1939, in Snowville, the daughter of the late Earnie and Edith Russell Welch. Pauline graduated from Harrisonville High School, then worked at Jake's Sandwich Shoppe, Athens, moved to Columbus, and retired from Western Union. Pauline was devoted to her husband of sixty years, George William Stout. Her life was centered around her husband and family. She was a hardworking woman who enjoyed taking care of her home and yard, and was a member of the New Marshfield Methodist Church. Survived by beloved husband, George William Stout; son, Carl William (Lisa) Stout of Carroll; two stepchildren, George Paul and Fauna Lee Stout of Athens County; four grandchildren, Spencer (Shelby), Carlee (Michael), Mitchell, and Samantha; great-grandson, Alexander; sisters, Barbara Jo (Donald) Crabtree, and Betty Stagger; cousin, Ken Mace; many nieces, nephews and special friends. She is preceded by parents, sisters Eileen White, Patsy Malone, Anna "Dolly" Martin and brother Donald Welch. Graveside Thursday at 1PM, New Marshfield Cemetery. Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Arrangements by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com