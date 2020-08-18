1/
Pauline Stout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stout, Pauline
Pauline Stout, 81, Albany, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born March 3,1939, in Snowville, the daughter of the late Earnie and Edith Russell Welch. Pauline graduated from Harrisonville High School, then worked at Jake's Sandwich Shoppe, Athens, moved to Columbus, and retired from Western Union. Pauline was devoted to her husband of sixty years, George William Stout. Her life was centered around her husband and family. She was a hardworking woman who enjoyed taking care of her home and yard, and was a member of the New Marshfield Methodist Church. Survived by beloved husband, George William Stout; son, Carl William (Lisa) Stout of Carroll; two stepchildren, George Paul and Fauna Lee Stout of Athens County; four grandchildren, Spencer (Shelby), Carlee (Michael), Mitchell, and Samantha; great-grandson, Alexander; sisters, Barbara Jo (Donald) Crabtree, and Betty Stagger; cousin, Ken Mace; many nieces, nephews and special friends. She is preceded by parents, sisters Eileen White, Patsy Malone, Anna "Dolly" Martin and brother Donald Welch. Graveside Thursday at 1PM, New Marshfield Cemetery. Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Arrangements by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Marshfield Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved