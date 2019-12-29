|
Ackley, Pearl
1929 - 2019
Pearl Edgar Ackley, 90, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. He was retired from the U.S. Army. He was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Faithful member of Abundant Life Church. Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mary E. (Ogg) Ackley. Survived by his second wife, Mary "Frances" (Burghy) Ackley; brother, Bob Ackley; and many other extended relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City where funeral service will follow at 12 p.m with Pastor Tom Vasiloff officiating. Interment, with military honors, at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pearl's memory may be made to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019