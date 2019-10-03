|
|
Carmon, Pearl
1927 - 2019
Pearl M. Carmon, age 92. Sunrise January 17, 1927 and Sunset September 26, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CARMON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019