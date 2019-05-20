|
|
Drumm, Pearl
1921 - 2019
Pearl E. Drumm, 97, of Marysville, died Saturday, May 19 following a brief illness. He was a farmer and owner of Drumm's Farm Drainage. Survived by his wife, Betty Bruns Drumm; children, Peggy (Bruce) Wilson, David (Jovie) Drumm, Steve (Shirley) Drumm; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the New Dover United Methodist Church, 16637 Church St., New Dover, where funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday. For a complete obituary or to express a condolence, go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com. Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville is completing arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019