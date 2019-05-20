Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Drumm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Drumm

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Pearl Drumm Obituary
Drumm, Pearl
1921 - 2019
Pearl E. Drumm, 97, of Marysville, died Saturday, May 19 following a brief illness. He was a farmer and owner of Drumm's Farm Drainage. Survived by his wife, Betty Bruns Drumm; children, Peggy (Bruce) Wilson, David (Jovie) Drumm, Steve (Shirley) Drumm; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the New Dover United Methodist Church, 16637 Church St., New Dover, where funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday. For a complete obituary or to express a condolence, go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com. Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville is completing arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now