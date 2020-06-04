Glatter, Pearl
1934 - 2020
Pearl Glatter, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Sidney Glatter, son Eric Glatter, parents Morris and Hilda Wilkin and brother-in-law Manny Bogante. She is survived by her daughter, Ileese (Gary) Schneir; sister, Marian Bogante; sister-in-law, Esther Glatter; nieces, Rhonda Bogante and Robyn (Jon) Silberstein; nephew, Larry Bogante; and her grandchildren, Jordanna and Jake Glatter, and Hyla and Emma Schneir. Pearl grew up in Columbus and graduated from South High School. She was a hard worker with a compassionate heart. She was beloved by her family and friends, and her wit, charm, and bright personality will be greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pearl's memory may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel www.tiferethisrael.org, the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org, or any charity of your choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.