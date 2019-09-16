Home

Pearl K. Davis, age 85, a long-time resident of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Family will receive friends from 11a.m.-1p.m. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main St., West Jefferson, OH 43162, where his Funeral Service will begin at 1p.m. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to read the complete obituary or to send your condolences to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
