Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Kettell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Kettell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pearl Kettell Obituary
Kettell, Pearl
1944 - 2019
Pearl E. Kettell, age 74, of Pickerington, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 18, 1944, in Columbus to the late Ralph and Alta (Knapp) Kettell. Pearl was a 1962 Central High School graduate. He served our country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Pearl then worked for Ohio Bell and AT&T retiring after 30 years. He was very family oriented and enjoyed time spent with his family outside of work. Preceded in death by his sisters Juanita Thompson, Reta McGeehan, JoAnn Mann and Bonnie Weiner. Pearl is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bonita Kettell; children, Patrick (Tina) Kettell, Nicole Kettell; grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Devin Hurst, Paige Kettell; sister, Nancy (Bill) Boggess; beloved dog, Ana and cat, Snowball. Family and friends may visit 10-11am on Tuesday, April 16, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now