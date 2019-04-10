|
|
Kettell, Pearl
1944 - 2019
Pearl E. Kettell, age 74, of Pickerington, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 18, 1944, in Columbus to the late Ralph and Alta (Knapp) Kettell. Pearl was a 1962 Central High School graduate. He served our country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Pearl then worked for Ohio Bell and AT&T retiring after 30 years. He was very family oriented and enjoyed time spent with his family outside of work. Preceded in death by his sisters Juanita Thompson, Reta McGeehan, JoAnn Mann and Bonnie Weiner. Pearl is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bonita Kettell; children, Patrick (Tina) Kettell, Nicole Kettell; grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Devin Hurst, Paige Kettell; sister, Nancy (Bill) Boggess; beloved dog, Ana and cat, Snowball. Family and friends may visit 10-11am on Tuesday, April 16, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019