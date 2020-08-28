Williams, Pearline
1939 - 2020
Pearline Williams, 81, of Columbus, passed away on August 24, 2020. A private Funeral Service will be at the funeral home. The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Schoedinger Worthington chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to view Pearline's complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.