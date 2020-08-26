Kelley, Peggy A.
Peggy Ann (Hairston) Kelley, July 6, 1933 – August 22, 2020. Peggy Ann (Hairston) Kelley, daughter of the late Eugene and Maude Hairston was the 7th of 13 children born to this union. Peggy grew up in the "Fly Town" area of Columbus, Ohio; an area in which she loved. She was particularly fond of the diversified cultures and family owned businesses in the area. Peggy and her siblings spent many days at Godman Recreation Center playing basketball and many other activities. She loved attending summer camp; it was there she developed her love of swimming. Peggy loved swimming so much, she became a lifeguard at the camp and continued that activity and recreational swimming throughout her entire life. Peggy attended Olentangy Everett Middle School and graduated from Central High School. After graduation she attended The Ohio State University. While attending Ohio State she met and later married her late husband Frank Kelley and to this union six kids were born. Peggy retired from White Westinghouse after many years of employment. She had many loves, to include traveling, camping, gardening, and family gatherings. Her family was indeed the center of her attention, the love and closeness shared between them gave her joy! Her infectious smile and hearty laugh brought joy to all around her. But most of all she loved the Lord. She was very active at Grace Apostolic Church, serving in the children's ministry, under the leadership of Bishop James W. Gaiters up until the days of her illness. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Maude and Eugene Hairston, former husband Frank Kelley, sons Ronald and Donald Kelley, brothers Eugene, Warren (Lula), Karl (Elma), Ernest, and Michael (Ruth) Hairston, sisters Hazel (Robert) Dennis, Helen (Leon) Crump, Martha Henderson, Shirley (James) Tynes, Normal (Cecil) Boyd, Theresa Stewart; great-niece Brenda Early; Aunt Martha Fencer [KF1], brothers-in-law Earl Poindexter and Robert Jackson. Survived by son, Frank Kelley; daughters, Patricia (John) Houston, Toy (Nigel) Turpin, Toni (Andre) Thornton; grandchildren, John Houston III, Kevin (Stephanie) Houston, Aundrea Kelley, Jameica Shoultz, Latifa Kelley, Marco Wade, Mario Sellers, Frankie Tico Ford, Zachary (Becky) Turpin, Camille Turpin and Nigel Turpin; 23 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Jackson; sister-in-law, Patricia Hairston; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10am-12pm, at Grace Apostolic Church, 1743 E. Lakeview Ave., Columbus, OH 43224. Service immediately following. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. Interment Union Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com