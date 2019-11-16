|
Gantzer, Peggy and Raymond "Jay"
Peggy and Raymond 'Jay' Gantzer started their journey together on their wedding day, August 27, 1994. Their marriage was an exemplary love story as they held true to their wedding vows: "for better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and cherish until death do you part." They passed away within 4 days of each other this month. Peggy A. Gantzer, age 64, went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born on June 28, 1955 to Florence (Hopkins) Scheid and the late Ralph W. Petit. Peggy worked at Bishoff & Associates for 25 years after graduating from Grove City HS in 1973 and earning her associate degree from Columbus State. She loved life, being with her family and friends and her pilot dog, Mercy, her constant companion. Peggy was a member of OLPH Catholic Church, a pillar of strength and a dear friend to so many. Raymond "Jay" J. Gantzer, age 62, passed away on November 13, 2019 at home after a year-long battle with malignant melanoma. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on January 29, 1957 to the late Raymond J. and Helen S. Gantzer, he was a graduate of Wheeling Central Catholic HS and Belmont Technical College. Jay worked as a surveyor at Bishoff & Associates, where he met Peggy. He continued to use his surveying skills with the City of Columbus for the past 21 years. Jay will be forever remembered for his humor, laugh and the twinkle in his eyes. They are survived by Peggy's loving son, Steve (Andrea) Spangler; granddaughters, Cameron and Aunna; mother, Florence Scheid; brothers, Kenny (Suezi) Petit of N.C., Dave (Regina) Petit of VA, John (Ruth) Scheid, Grove City; sisters, Joni (Tom) Bowman, Hilliard, Debi (Dan), Columbia, S.C.; and Jay's siblings, Christine (John) Hannig, David (Terrie) Gantzer and Judith (Thomas) Gornik, all of Wheeling, WV; Susan Costanzo, and Robert (Kimberly) Gantzer of Dublin, OH. Both families also include many nieces and nephews. They are also survived by numerous lifelong friends and extended family. Please consider a donation, in lieu of flowers, to Pilot Dogs, Capital City Hospice or Divita Dialysis Center. Friends may visit on November 21 for a memorial visitation from 4PM until time of celebration of life service at 7PM at the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Private family inurnment will be held at the Grove City Cemetery. We ask that you join us in celebrating their life by wearing your Buckeye or West Virginia Mountaineer gear at the visitation. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2019