Pasko, Peggy Ann
Peggy Ann Pasko, 69, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Doctors Hospital in Columbus. She was born on April 2, 1951 in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Jack O. and Ruth Helen (Fields) Pasko. She has one older brother, Kurt, and two younger brothers, Kent and Kerry. In 1954 she moved to Chicago, IL, were her father attended seminary. After her father's ordination the family lived in Fredericksburg, IA, Kirkersville, OH. She loved to play the organ and piano, and served as the organist in her father's church for several years. After graduation from Watkins Memorial HS in Pataskala, OH, in 1969, Peggy attended Marian College in Fond du Lac, WI until problems with her health caused her to move back home. Peggy was never married and lived most of her life in Columbus. During the last few years of her life she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. She is eternally grateful to the church for it's faithful support during the final years of her life at Woodview Care and Rehabilitation Center in Columbus. Peggy is survived by mother, Ruth Pasko of Manchester, IA; her brothers, Kurt (Dulcie Scripture) Pasko of Manchester, IA; Kent (Connie) Pasko of Kent, Ohio, and Kerry (Darlene - deceased) Pasko of Belpre, OH. She is also survived by several 4 nephews and 3 nieces. She was preceded in death by her father Jack. O Pasko. Peggy will be laid to rest in the family plot, at Rienzi Cemetery in Fond du Lac, WI. Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
