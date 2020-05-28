Hartman, Peggy G. (Kagle)
1928 - 2020
Peggy G. Hartman entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2020. She was born August 4, 1928 in Sparrows Point, Maryland to Dorothy and Howard Kagle. Peggy moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1980 when her husband, Bernie, transferred with the Coca-Cola Company. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Bernie, her sisters Ruth Bachert and Dorothy Stafford Vaughn, her brothers Melvin, Robert, Donald and William Kagle. Peggy will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her devoted and loving daughter, Kimberly (wonderful husband, David) Chappell; her faithful and caring son, Howard (loving wife, Denise); five grandchildren, Amy Gallagher, Andrew and Alex Hartman, Alyssa Morris (Adam) and Devon Chappell (fiancée, Michael Reed); and one great-grandchild, Blake Morris. She will also be missed by her loving sister, Carole Kagle; and many nieces and nephews. Peggy was an avid knitter, making sweaters, scarfs, afghans, etc. for family members, friends and church ministries. She knitted over 200 children's sweaters for LAMB's Wool, a Division of Franklin Graham's Operation Christian Child, and was acknowledged in their newsletter for her outstanding contribution. Peggy was also part of the Prayer Shawl ministry at Scioto Ridge United Methodist church. Peggy was blessed with wonderful friendships throughout her lifetime including her fellow churchgoers at SRUMC, her Friday Christian Singles group and her wonderful neighbors and friends at Hayden Falls #1. She was a genuine, loving woman who lived her life to the fullest, always smiling and eager to share a hug. Peggy celebrated her 90th birthday with a dinner party at Worthington Inn for family and close friends and led a congo line to a tune sung by her favorite group, the Scioto Ridge Boys. She always said "I'm truly blessed". Contributions to honor Peggy may be made to your favorite charity. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 31, 2020.