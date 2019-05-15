Home

Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
1559 Roxbury Rd
Columbus, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Giunta, Peggy
1951 - 2019
Peggy (née Smott) Giunta, age 68, of Columbus, Ohio and Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Naples home on May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael A. Giunta; loving mother of Brian (Jacquie) and Lisa (Michael) Sayre; cherished grandmother of Bryn and Addison Giunta, and Gianna and Dominic Sayre; dear daughter-in-law of Frances Giunta Green and Lawrence H. Green; and many nieces and nephews. Peggy grew up in Westchester, Illinois, attended Proviso West High School, and graduated from the University of Illinois. Family was extremely important to Peggy and family gatherings were a highlight. Her bright smile and infectious laugh brought endless joy to the grandchildren she so cherished. Peggy's enthusiasm, creativity, and artistic talents were an integral part of Mike's success of The Krema Nut Company. Peggy especially enjoyed playing golf with many friends at Wyndemere Country Club in Naples. Her love of life, gentleness, and caring approach to all of life's challenges will be truly missed but remembered forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Family will receive friends Monday, May 20 from 9-11 am at Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Rd., Columbus, OH 43212, where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2019
