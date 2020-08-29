Havens, Peggy
Peggy Havens, age 71, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 while at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital. She was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Bernard and Deloris Doyle. Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter Anne Marie Mead and son Timothy Wolfe. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Chuck Havens, her brother John (Patsy) Doyle, daughters Chris (Bill) Lemaster and Holly Havens, daughter-in-law Roberta Lafayette, her 27 grandchildren, her 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00p.m. THURSDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where her Funeral Service will be held 11:00a.m. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2020. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and friends are required to wear a facial covering while at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Peggy's favorite charity: The Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, OH 43026 www.columbushumane.org
