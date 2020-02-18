|
|
Hughes, Peggy
Anna-Belle Margaret "Peggy" Griffin Hughes, age 81, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence. Survived by husband, Walter Edward Hughes; children, Paul Roberts Drake II (Martha), Diane Drake Haskins (Todd), Cheryl Drake Bater (Mark); seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Hughes. Friends may call Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-3:30 pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 KENNY RD., where the Funeral Service will be at 3:30 p.m. Msgr. John Cody officiating. Private family burial Union Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute in Peggy's memory to Colony Cats and Dogs, 2740 Festival Lane, Dublin, OH 43017.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020